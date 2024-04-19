BRPD says 17-year-olds arrested will now be booked into the parish prison rather than juvenile detention

BATON ROUGE - Officials said starting Friday, any 17-year-olds arrested would be booked into the parish prison rather than the juvenile detention center.

The decision comes after the push to house the seven 17-year-olds currently in the overcrowded juvenile detention center in the prison caused confusion and disagreement among parish officials.

Those seven teenagers — and any other 17-year-olds arrested — will be held in central booking until proper housing can be provided for them in the prison proper. The concern came due to legal standards the prison must be held to, mandating that the teenagers could not be around adults or children without an officer's escort.

“My commitment is to follow the law and we continue to work with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office to facilitate the transfer to adult prison of the criminally-charged 17-year-olds within our custody who are now considered adults under Louisiana’s new law,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.