BRPD says 17-year-olds arrested will now be booked into the parish prison rather than juvenile detention

BATON ROUGE - Parish Prison will not take 17-year-olds arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials said Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the jail had planned to permit 17-year-olds to be held in Central Booking at the jail with guards assigned to carefully monitor.

The confusion over where arrested 17-year-olds will go stems from a new state law taking effect Friday. It classifies 17-year-olds as adults who can go to local jails if they are arrested.

City-parish officials wanted to move seven 17-year-olds from the troubled and chronically-full Juvenile Detention Center to Parish Prison. Baton Rouge Police had planned to book any newly-arrested 17-year-olds at the prison starting Friday, authorities said.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Hicks said Friday afternoon that city-parish officials had acknowledged that the prison isn't properly configured to hold 17-year-olds safely.

Mark Armstrong, spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, said the city-parish's position has not changed. He did not elaborate.

Broome and Sheriff Sid Gautreaux had traded pointed letters over the past week, each setting out their agency's positions.

Gautreaux wrote that federal rules to reduce prison rape require that youthful offenders be kept away from adult offenders, far enough away that they can't see or hear them. Portions of the prison, Gautreaux wrote, is in such disrepair that they are completely closed.

Broome wrote that the 17-year-olds must be moved to comply with the new state law. The new law reverses a 2016 move that had raised the age for adult prosecution in most cases to 18.