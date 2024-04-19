Latest Weather Blog
BRPD says 17-year-olds arrested will now be booked into the parish prison rather than juvenile detention
BATON ROUGE - Parish Prison will not take 17-year-olds arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials said Friday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, the jail had planned to permit 17-year-olds to be held in Central Booking at the jail with guards assigned to carefully monitor.
The confusion over where arrested 17-year-olds will go stems from a new state law taking effect Friday. It classifies 17-year-olds as adults who can go to local jails if they are arrested.
City-parish officials wanted to move seven 17-year-olds from the troubled and chronically-full Juvenile Detention Center to Parish Prison. Baton Rouge Police had planned to book any newly-arrested 17-year-olds at the prison starting Friday, authorities said.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Hicks said Friday afternoon that city-parish officials had acknowledged that the prison isn't properly configured to hold 17-year-olds safely.
Mark Armstrong, spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, said the city-parish's position has not changed. He did not elaborate.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested in first-degree rape, allegedly assaulted victim while wielding axe
-
LSU gym's Kiya Johnson returns home to Fort Worth for final match...
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Constitutional convention looms for state lawmakers
-
Interstate sound wall burned from fire caused by homeless encampment