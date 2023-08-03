BRPD releases video from deadly officer-involved shooting at College Drive apartment

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department held a press conference Thursday where they released video from a deadly officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on College Drive last month.

The video shows the gunman, 23-year-old Dantonior Stalling, pointing a handgun at officers moments before he was shot by law enforcement.

The shooting happened July 21, after police responded to a reported custody dispute at the Fairway View Apartments. When officers arrived, Stalling reportedly shot another man, 18-year-old Dyshon Williams, fatally wounding him.

Moments later, Stalling pointed a gun at law enforcement and demanded that they shoot him. He was shot by police after he refused to put the weapon down.

Both men were pronounced dead that night.

Witnesses told WBRZ they observed a fight earlier that evening at the community's exercise facility.

No officers were hurt.