BRPD participating in anti-violence march at capitol later this month

1 hour 35 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 July 09, 2020 11:04 AM July 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are partnering with local activists for an anti-violence demonstration outside the state capitol building.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says it will team up with ChangeBR225 on July 18 for a solidarity march against violent crime in capital city communities. The march is scheduled to begin 8:30 a.m. at city hall and will culminate on the steps of the capitol.

More details can be found below.

