BRPD: One dies in hit-and-run on Nicholson Drive Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking information after one person died in a hit-and-run on Nicholson Drive around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD says Shelton Morgan, 42, was standing in the raised median at the 3000 block of Nicholson Drive between the north and southbound lanes of travel. Morgan stepped onto the southbound lane and was struck by a vehicle, leading to him being transported to a local hospital and dying.

Police do not know the identity of the driver of the vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation.