BRPD officers recognized for helping mother in need

BATON ROUGE - Two Baton Rouge Police officers were recognized Tuesday for lending a helping hand to a mother who couldn't afford car seats for her children.

Officers Michael McCarley and Laterial Sawyer were both honored at the 'Beyond the Badge' awards Tuesday, which recognizes law enforcement officers across the state who go above and beyond their job description.

The pair was on patrol when they spotted two young children alone in a vehicle outside a grocery store. After the two waited for the mother to return, they learned she had gone into the store to use the restroom.

While talking with the woman, they spoke to her about the lack of child safety seats in the car. She admitted that she could not afford car seats to safely transport her children.

Instead of writing her a ticket or giving her a warning, McCarley and Sawyer took time out of their busy day and money out of their own pockets to help the mother. The pair bought two car seats to ensure her children's safety and sent her on her way.

After word of the officers' act of kindness spread, it was decided they would receive recognition at Tuesday's awards. Both were surprised by the announcement.

"It's a great feeling to be recognized, especially when it's unexpected," Sawyer said.

"Almost every night, we'll do something for somebody that needs help," McCarley said. "And to get this... It was totally unexpected."

Other capital area officers recognized included Tyson Dennis, who was featured in a WBRZ web story after he helped a young boy become an officer for a day, and deputy Chad Tyson, who helped a family in need in Ascension Parish.