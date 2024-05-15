87°
BRPD officer struck by vehicle while attempting to stop drivers for speeding
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge Police officer was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway near I-110 while attempting to stop cars from speeding Wednesday morning, police said.
Around 10:30 a.m. while units were conducting speed enforcement for drivers going eastbound on Airline Highway, a vehicle lost control and hit the officer while they were outside of their vehicle, police said.
The officer was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
