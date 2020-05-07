79°
BRPD officer shot in line of duty released from hospital Thursday

Thursday, May 07 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A police officer who was shot while trying to apprehend a murder suspect was sent home Thursday after spending almost two weeks in the hospital.

Cpl. Derrick Maglone was greeted with fanfare from police officers and medical staff as he walked out of Our Lady of the Lake Thursday afternoon. A motorcade of his fellow officers then escorted him back home.

Click here to see video of Officer Maglone's departure from OLOL

Maglone was seriously wounded while trying to arrest accused murderer Ronnie Kato on April 26. Another officer, Glenn Hutto, was fatally shot by Kato.

More details on the shooting can be found here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/man-accused-of-killing-a-baton-rouge-police-officer-faces-additional-charges/

