BRPD officer involved in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession
BATON ROUGE - According to Baton Rouge Police, a motorcycle officer was involved in a crash just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Highland Road and West Parker Blvd close to LSU's campus.
Witnesses said the crash happened while the officer was escorting a funeral procession along Highland.
Baton Rouge Police confirmed the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries they described as moderate.
