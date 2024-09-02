BRPD officer involved in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession

BATON ROUGE - According to Baton Rouge Police, a motorcycle officer was involved in a crash just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Highland Road and West Parker Blvd close to LSU's campus.

Witnesses said the crash happened while the officer was escorting a funeral procession along Highland.

Baton Rouge Police confirmed the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries they described as moderate.