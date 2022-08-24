BRPD officer charged with kidnapping, malfeasance after college student was harassed during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE - A police officer accused of leading a 19-year-old to an abandoned warehouse where he allegedly groped her and threatened to arrest her was formally charged Wednesday, more than a year after he was placed on paid leave over the allegations.

A grand jury indicted Donald Steele Jr. on charges of second-degree kidnapping and malfeasance in office. Steele previously faced a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery as well, though he was not charged with that Wednesday.

Steele was first arrested in August 2021, over two months after the traffic stop. The victim later filed a lawsuit alongside the original criminal complaint, alleging that Steele pulled her over on suspicion of DWI along Burbank Drive, an area he was not supposed to be patrolling.

According to the victim's attorney, Steele told the woman that he didn't want to arrest her "because she was pretty." After he shooed away two LSU police offers who pulled over to check on the traffic stop—telling them he was "out with his sister"—Steele allegedly had the woman follow him to an isolated lot near the Hollywood Casino.

Once there, Steele allegedly grabbed the woman's breasts, forcibly kissed her and took away her phone before going through her pictures, according to arrest documents.

As of Wednesday, Steele remains on paid leave. WBRZ has asked BRPD about Steele's employment status with the department.

Steele's attorney released the following statement Wednesday.

“We were notified about the indictment from the media, which is unfortunate, as we sent a letter of representation to the DA’s Office in September of 2021. That said, we will now move forward defending Donald against what we believe to be false allegations of misconduct. He maintains his innocence.”