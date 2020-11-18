BRPD: Man tied to deadly triple shooting last month arrested in Illinois

BATON ROUGE - A man wanted in a deadly shooting that unfolded in Baton Rouge last month was captured in another state this week.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday that Kentro Taylor, 47, was captured in Champaign, Illinois.

Taylor is accused of killing Jason Johnson, 44, and wounding two other people during the shooting on Choctaw Drive near I-110 on Sept. 6. The other two victims were rushed to a hospital after the shooting and were said to be in stable condition.

Taylor was extradited to Baton Rouge where he faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.