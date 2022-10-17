BRPD: man driving wrong way on I-110 caused two deadly crashes

BATON ROUGE - Police say a drunk Walker man who was driving the wrong way down I-110 was responsible for a deadly crash that killed two people in January.

The crash, involving four cars and an 18-wheeler, happened near the Convention Street exit on I-110 around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. According to arrest records, Ramsey Lee White, 44, was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer the wrong way on I-110 and struck a Ford Fusion head-on. Joseph Burnette and another good Samaritan witnessed the crash and stopped to help.

Baton Rouge Police say an 18-wheeler, who was unable to see the vehicles due to the lights being disabled in the crash, struck the vehicles and the good Samaritans. The impact of the second crash pushed the Ford Fusion toward the guardrail, striking another car and crushing Burnette between the two.

The driver of the Ford Fusion and Burnette died at the scene. BRPD said the second good Samaritan suffered multiple broken bones and life-altering injuries.

White was transported to a local hospital and had blood samples taken for analysis. Investigators say White had a BAC of .15 percent. He also was driving with a suspended license and had a prior conviction for DWI.

White was charged with vehicular homicide, negligent homicide, negligent injuring, DWI second offense, reckless operation, driving the wrong way on a highway and operating with a suspended license.