BRPD: Man arrested after robbing USPS driver at gunpoint along Audubon Avenue

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for robbing a United States Postal Service mail carrier on Audubon Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said.

BRPD said 31-year-old Harold Retana approached the mail carrier with a handgun and demanded the keys to his vehicle on Jan. 12.

Retana was identified during the investigation, which involved the U.S. Postal Inspectors and tips from the public. He was arrested on Thursday in connection with the robbery. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on armed robbery with a firearm charges.

Retana has been arrested previously on robbery, assault, battery and theft charges, among others.