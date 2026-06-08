Baton Rouge program offers free meals to kids 18 and under this summer

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Ochsner Discovery and Louisiana Sun Meals are offering free breakfast and lunch to children and teens 18 and under through a Summer Meal Program.

The program runs through June 30, with no meal service on June 19. No registration is required.

Meals are served at 17255 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Monday through Friday. Breakfast runs from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

"We are proud to support children and families in our community by providing free, healthy meals throughout the summer with Louisiana Sun Meals," said Sharon Preen, CEO of Discovery Schools. "Access to nutritious food is essential for students' well-being and success and we encourage families to take advantage of this resource."

The program is open to the public and is designed to ensure children have access to nutritious meals while school is out of session.