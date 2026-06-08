'God told me to do it:' Woman jailed for allegedly throwing 10-month-old daughter out window

BATON ROUGE - A 42-year-old woman was arrested after reportedly admitting to police that she threw her 10-month-old daughter out of a second-story window.

Lisa Pearson was arrested for attempted second-degree murder on May 29 after allegedly tossing her child out of the window of a home along Old Plantation Lane. Witnesses told officers that Pearson said, "God told me to do it."

Family members told officers that Pearson was experiencing a severe postpartum mental health episode that started days before the arrest happened. According to a Baton Rouge Police Department report, Pearson's family noticed the shift on May 24.

They claim she was acting "erratic and abnormal." The affidavit states that Pearson was isolating herself, not sleeping and sending cryptic texts to her family and friends. Due to the changes, family members told officers they were taking shifts to stay with Pearson and monitor her.

Pearson was with another adult when the incident happened. The witness told officers that Pearson was singing to her child moments before he heard the baby scream.

He found the 10-month-old on the patio, with bruises to her arm and back. He said that the child had landed in a rose bush and rolled onto the concrete.

According to the affidavit, he ran up the stairs to confront Pearson, who had locked herself in a bathroom. Another person entered the home and broke into the room before officers arrived. Police say she was unresponsive when they showed up.

The baby was driven to OLOL Children's Hospital for an evaluation. Pearson was taken in an ambulance to a hospital for treatment and then booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Documents say DCFS was notified.