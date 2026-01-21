61°
Latest Weather Blog
Up to $150,000 reward offered for information on attempted armed robbery of USPS worker
BATON ROUGE - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $150,000 for information on someone who allegedly attempted to rob a USPS letter carrier on Audubon Avenue, officials said.
The incident happened Monday in the 1200 block of Audubon Avenue. The suspect was shown in a black hoodie and red pants.
Trending News
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest
and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is urged contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Morgan City heavy equipment manufacturing company expanding St. Mary Parish operations
-
Capital Area United Way celebrates renovations to historic building with rededication ceremony
-
Fire crews put out Mississippi Street fire; BRFD says cause was discarded...
-
REPORT: 35-year-old man arrested for allegedly setting 8 cars on fire in...
-
Baton Rouge Police arrest man on 120 counts of child pornography
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics getting back into routine ahead of 2026 home opener
-
LSU's Tiger Girls dance team secures two second-place finishes at national championship
-
Walker High growing girls' wrestling one match at a time
-
LSU men's basketball picks up first SEC win, beating Missouri 78-70
-
Port Allen beats U-High