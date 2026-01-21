Up to $150,000 reward offered for information on attempted armed robbery of USPS worker

BATON ROUGE - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $150,000 for information on someone who allegedly attempted to rob a USPS letter carrier on Audubon Avenue, officials said.

The incident happened Monday in the 1200 block of Audubon Avenue. The suspect was shown in a black hoodie and red pants.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest

and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is urged contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.