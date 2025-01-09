44°
BRPD makes arrest in New Year's Eve killing
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers arrested a man accused of killing a 44-year-old on New Year's Eve.
BRPD said 32-year-old Glenn Walker is accused of killing William Bradford and was booked for first-degree murder, along with second-degree battery and armed robbery.
WBRZ previously reported that Bradford was shot along O'Neal Lane near the Interstate 12 exit. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
No more information was immediately available.
