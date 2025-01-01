57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD identify man killed in O'Neal Lane shooting on New Year's Eve

1 hour 54 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, January 01 2025 Jan 1, 2025 January 01, 2025 9:57 AM January 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police on Wednesday identified the victim of a O'Neal Lane shooting that happened on Tuesday.

William Bradford, 44, was shot and brought to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The shooting happened at 4:25 on O'Neal near the I-12 exit.

A suspect or a motive have not been identified. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days