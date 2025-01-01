BRPD identify man killed in O'Neal Lane shooting on New Year's Eve

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police on Wednesday identified the victim of a O'Neal Lane shooting that happened on Tuesday.

William Bradford, 44, was shot and brought to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The shooting happened at 4:25 on O'Neal near the I-12 exit.

A suspect or a motive have not been identified.