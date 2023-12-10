58°
BRPD looking for information on Airline Highway hit-and-run

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police is seeking information on a hit-and-run that took place December 2 in the 9600 block of Airline Highway.

Detectives are searching for a black 2014-2024 Toyota 4-Runner that was last seen in the hit-and-run of a bicyclist. The vehicle sustained damage to the passenger side headlight and surrounding area. It is also missing the passenger side's plastic mirror cover. It was last seen northbound on Airline Highway.

Anyone with information should call 344-7867.

