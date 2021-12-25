76°
BRPD investigating Christmas deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Christmas deadly shooting.

The shooting happened on Sherwood Hollow Court Saturday morning.  The scene is at an apartment complex near the Sherwood exit on I-12.

The case will add to the record homicides in East Baton Rouge this year which are approaching 170 in 2021.

Police did not release specific information about the latest shooting. 

