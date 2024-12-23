BRPD has stern warning for anyone aiding remaining murder suspect nearly a month after fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE — As the family of eight-year-old Diellon Daniels prepares to have their first Christmas without him, Baton Rouge Police are still searching for the last of four suspects wanted for his murder.

Roger Parker, 19, has been on the run for nearly a month now and police want whoever is helping him stay out of jail to know they may be joining him if they don't turn him in soon.

"He's out there somewhere and people know what's going on," BRPD Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. "We know that somebody is out there assisting this last person out on these streets and you will be held accountable."

As the holidays approach, BRPD says it's possible Parker may be reaching out to family and friends for help.

They say helping him in even a minor way is a crime.

"Picking them up and taking them from one location to another, housing that person, giving them food, instead of turning them in. Make the call, do the right thing. You're assisting them in eluding police," Sgt. McKneely said.

Compounding the urgency to get Parker in custody, police have tied him to other shootings around town, including a double shooting on Fairchild Street during Southern's Homecoming weekend.

"I'm not going to give a specific number, but he has been involved in specific incidents," he said.

Parker's accomplice Yancy Jarrell Jr., was also tied to another murder. He was charged with the murder of Jayrick Washington in March while he was in custody for the Daniels shooting.

Though police refuse to use the word gang, they confirm all four men involved are part of a known "violent street group."

"These group of guys have been involved in multiple incidents. Multiple shootings multiple violent acts of crime. We need this last individual in hopes that when we do get this person, crime will start to slow and trend down."

If you have seen Parker, call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or CrimeStoppers at 225-344-7867.