89°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD finds drugs, gun with 'Glock switch' in search
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department confiscated drugs, cash and a handgun equipped with a Glock switch during a recent search.
The evidence was taken from a property in the 9500 block of Avis Ave. in an operation on Thursday that also involved the U.S. Marshal's Task Force.
Detectives confiscated about 830 grams of marijuana, 66 grams of powder cocaine a device that allows a semi-automatic weapon to function like a machine gun and a Glock 9mm equipped with a Glock switch.
Cash and various drug paraphernalia were also taken.
Jarvis Mason, 22, was arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges, along with one count of resisting an officer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Make-a-difference moms - Sunday Journal
-
Family member of suspect involved in 12-year-old's murder says ex-girlfriend should be...
-
New moms welcome their babies at Woman's Hospital on Mother's Day
-
Alleged shooter identified following death of 12-year-old girl
-
Denham Springs community comes together to pray for police officer in critical...