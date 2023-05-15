BRPD finds drugs, gun with 'Glock switch' in search

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department confiscated drugs, cash and a handgun equipped with a Glock switch during a recent search.

The evidence was taken from a property in the 9500 block of Avis Ave. in an operation on Thursday that also involved the U.S. Marshal's Task Force.

Detectives confiscated about 830 grams of marijuana, 66 grams of powder cocaine a device that allows a semi-automatic weapon to function like a machine gun and a Glock 9mm equipped with a Glock switch.

Cash and various drug paraphernalia were also taken.

Jarvis Mason, 22, was arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges, along with one count of resisting an officer.