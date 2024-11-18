Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Drunk driver arrested after crash overturns 18-wheeler on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man after he crashed into an 18-wheeler and caused it to overturn while driving intoxicated Saturday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 32-year-old Edgar Diaz was driving on I-12 East when he exited onto S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 2:45 a.m.
After he exited the interstate, police say Diaz drove through an intersection during a red light and struck an 18-wheeler, knocking it on its side. Police then made contact with Diaz who showed signs of intoxication. A breath test showed that Diaz had a BAC level of .181 percent.
Officers also found that Diaz had no proof of insurance, a registration for the vehicle or a driver's license on his person.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to a hospital with neck and back pain.
Diaz was arrested and charged with DWI, failure to maintain control, reckless operation, no proof of insurance, lack of registration, driving without a license, and vehicular negligent injuring.
