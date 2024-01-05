55°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Double-shooting on Oriole Street leaves one person in critical condition
Baton Rouge Police said Friday that two people were shot at a home on Oriole Street, and that one of the people hit is in critical condition.
A statement said the double-shooting occurred Thursday about 10 p.m.
In addition to the victim in critical condition, the other was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to BRPD.
One person was detained and questioned, then released, police said.
Oriole Street bisects Scotlandville near Rosenwald Road.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garbage truck machinery gets tangled in electric wires on Lorri Burgess Avenue
-
The new posted speed limit on I-10 West is 45 mph, but...
-
Potential development on Burbank Drive gets pushback
-
Crews preparing to overlay Airline Highway in Prairieville; overnight work begins Sunday
-
New Year's Day violence underscores problems with juvenile justice