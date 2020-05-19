BRPD detonates 'suspicious package' at church damaged in arson last month

Crews responded to multiple fires at Broadmoor Methodist Church in April

BATON ROUGE - Police detonated a suspicious package at a local church that had recently been hit by an arsonist.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called to Broadmoor Methodist Church around midnight in response to the package on the church property. The department said a team was called in to detonate the package.

A BRPD spokesperson says the apparent threat was ultimately determined to be a hoax but could not immediately provide further details.

The same church was set on fire twice in April. Investigators questioned a teenager in relation to the fires, but no arrest was made.