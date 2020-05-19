85°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD detonates 'suspicious package' at church damaged in arson last month
BATON ROUGE - Police detonated a suspicious package at a local church that had recently been hit by an arsonist.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called to Broadmoor Methodist Church around midnight in response to the package on the church property. The department said a team was called in to detonate the package.
A BRPD spokesperson says the apparent threat was ultimately determined to be a hoax but could not immediately provide further details.
The same church was set on fire twice in April. Investigators questioned a teenager in relation to the fires, but no arrest was made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La Leadership Institute hosts tailgate graduation for 2020 seniors
-
Gov Edwards to decide on Phase 2 process
-
Tuesday morning shooting on N. Sherwood Forest Drive injures one
-
EBR school system announces dates for 'modified' in-person graduation ceremonies
-
OLOL 'encouraged' by convalescent plasma treatment; looking for more donors
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith