BRPD Detectives investigate fatal shooting on Gus Young Ave.

Sunday, January 31 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting death of 29-year-old  Christopher Smith.

The shooting occurred Saturday night around 7:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Gus Young Ave.

BRPD Detectives believe Smith was shot and transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle after the shooting occurred.

Smith died at the hospital, according to BRPD.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

