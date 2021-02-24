Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: contractor accused of scamming elderly victim
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives have arrested a Denham Springs contractor on multiple fraud charges Wednesday.
Police say Andrew Darian was charged with two counts of home improvement fraud, felony theft, misapplication of payment and theft of assets of an aged person.
Investigators say two victims, one over the age of 70, hired Darian for home improvement work at their home. Darian received a deposit of $2,185 from the victim and $1,100 from the second victim then did not attempt to complete the work. Police say he also avoided contact with the victims by changing his phone number.
According to arrest documents, the victim hired Darian to install windows at her home. Darian told the victim that the job would take approximately 13 weeks to complete. The victim had not heard from Darian since January.
Darian is the owner of FresH Look Exteriors. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
More details will be added to this story.
