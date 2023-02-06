BRPD Chief to announce fate of officers involved in Alton Sterling shooting

BATON ROUGE- Later today, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is expected to announce the fate of the two officers involved in the shooting of Alton Sterling.

The announcement will come during a press conference at 5 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Tuesday that BRPD officers Blaine Salamoni and Howie Lake won't face criminal charges. Landry also released details about the shooting in his report.

The report says Sterling refused to comply with the officers' commands for him to place his hands on a nearby vehicle. When the officers tried to forcefully control his hands, Sterling reportedly resisted.

From there, the report says Salamoni drew his weapon and threatened to shoot if Sterling did not comply. When Sterling continued to resist Salamoni, he stepped back and ordered Lake to use his taser. After the taser proved ineffective, Salamoni tackled Sterling to the ground and tried to gain control of his arms.

Landry says Salamoni was then seen reaching for his handgun as he pinned Sterling to the ground. The officer was then heard shouting that Sterling had a gun. Moments later, the officer shouts that Sterling was going for his weapon and fires three shots into his chest.

The report goes on to say that both officers stepped away, guns drawn. Sterling then rolled over and began to sit up with his hands concealed and officers fired three more shots into his back.

After Landry's announcement, Paul said the police department would conduct an internal investigation. After the department announces its decision, the chief says video from both officer's body cameras, the car camera, store surveillance, and audio from the original 911 call will be released to the public.