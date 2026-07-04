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BRPD: At least one person injured in shooting on Fairchild Street

1 hour 20 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, July 04 2026 Jul 4, 2026 July 04, 2026 6:01 PM July 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting on Fairchild Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

The shooting was called in around 5:20 p.m.; officials said the injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

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No other information was immediately available.

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