BRPD arrests man accused of posing as officer
BATON ROUGE- A man who was allegedly posing as a law enforcement officer was arrested Wednesday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 46-year-old Ray Charles Ayo repeatedly made false claims that he was an officer and had fake credentials.
Anyone who had an interaction with the man while he was posing as a police officer can call (225) 389-2000.
