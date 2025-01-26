66°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD arrest three people in connection with armed robbery in parking garage
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested three in connection with an armed robbery that happened in a parking garage on Saturday afternoon.
The robbery occurred around 4:50 p.m. in a parking garage on France Street near Government Street, BRPD says.
Police say Gavin Landry, 19, Beaux Delaughter, 18 and an unnamed male juvenile were arrested in connection to the robbery.
Trending News
All three suspects were charged with armed robbery with a firearm and illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBRSO: Inmate wanted for murder mistakenly released at BR bus station by...
-
Six people displaced after early-morning fire that left duplex a total loss
-
Eating local is a great way to help small businesses recover -...
-
WATCH: Mississippi River bridge closes for snow, couple takes a stroll until...
-
Catholic High bears basketball turnaround sparked by toughness
Sports Video
-
Big Guys No Ties: Will Jayden Daniels go to the Super Bowl?
-
LSU baseball returns three starting infielders, but could mix up positions
-
Zachary basketball beats Parkview Baptist
-
LSU gymnastics loses their first meet of the season to Arkansas, 196.875-196.600
-
LSU women's basketball drops from undefeated following 56-66 loss at South Carolina