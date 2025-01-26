BRPD arrest three people in connection with armed robbery in parking garage

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested three in connection with an armed robbery that happened in a parking garage on Saturday afternoon.

The robbery occurred around 4:50 p.m. in a parking garage on France Street near Government Street, BRPD says.

Police say Gavin Landry, 19, Beaux Delaughter, 18 and an unnamed male juvenile were arrested in connection to the robbery.

All three suspects were charged with armed robbery with a firearm and illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.