90°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: 1 man injured in Sunday morning shooting
BATON ROUGE — One man was injured in a Sunday morning shooting, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Belhaven Trace Drive, BRPD said.
One man was shot and brought to the hospital.
Trending News
No further information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pro Wrestling 225 to celebrate 100th episode at live show in Houma
-
Drone video shows aftermath of explosion in Roseland, Louisiana
-
Southern football readies for season opener in Atlanta
-
WBRZ's 2 Your Town is Coming to Morgan City - Coverage Begins...
-
FBI searches home of ex-Trump national security adviser John Bolton