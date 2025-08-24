90°
BRPD: 1 man injured in Sunday morning shooting

Sunday, August 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One man was injured in a Sunday morning shooting, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Belhaven Trace Drive, BRPD said. 

One man was shot and brought to the hospital.

No further information was immediately available. 

