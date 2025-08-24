BRPD: Woman dies of multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE — A woman died after she was shot multiple times early Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Jonique Brown, 36, was found dead just before 4 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of Plank Road, BRPD said.

A large fight broke out, leading multiple people to start shooting, according to police.

BRPD said they do not currently have a suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.