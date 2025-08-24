92°
BRPD: Woman dies of multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning

3 hours 16 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, August 24 2025 Aug 24, 2025 August 24, 2025 1:13 PM August 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A woman died after she was shot multiple times early Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Jonique Brown, 36, was found dead just before 4 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of Plank Road, BRPD said.

A large fight broke out, leading multiple people to start shooting, according to police.

BRPD said they do not currently have a suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

