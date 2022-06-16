Latest Weather Blog
Brothers arrested by disgraced narcotics officer get reduced sentences amid investigation into corruption at BRPD
BATON ROUGE - Two brothers arrested by a Baton Rouge police officer, who was later accused of stealing evidence, had their sentences cut down Thursday amid a massive review of cases handled by BRPD's narcotics division.
Deandre Robertson and Darryl Robertson were previously sentenced on drug charges in December 2019 and February 2020, respectively, related to the same case dating back to 2016. Darryl was serving a 15-year sentence, while Deandre was sentenced to 21 years.
A judge drastically reduced those sentences Thursday morning, cutting Deandre's sentence to 15 years and Darryl's to eight years and seven months.
Jason Acree, an officer at the center of the internal corruption investigation at BRPD, has been arrested on numerous charges highlighted by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. The allegations against Acree include accusations of stealing drugs from an evidence locker and smashing evidence while he was working a case.
After Acree's arrest, a former Baton Rouge police officer told WBRZ the department's drug squad was rife with wrongdoing, including cover-ups, quotas and claims of planting evidence. Watch that interview here.
Attorneys said they expect dozens more drug cases to reviewed in wake of the corruption probe.
