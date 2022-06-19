Brother and sister arrested in connection with battery of woman, 9-year-old boy

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man and his sister in connection with the battery of his wife and 9-year-old son.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an area hospital Friday in reference to possible child abuse. There, a 9-year-old boy said that he and his mother had been beaten by his father, 32-year-old Allen Martin.

Martin's wife says the domestic dispute began after her husband became heavily intoxicated outside of the home.

She says Martin began throwing some of their belongings at her, including a piece of a cell phone which struck her in the eye. He allegedly became more violent once he went back inside the home.

According to the boy, Martin punched him in his abdomen before he battered the boy's mom. The boy and his siblings reportedly witnessed Martin slap her in the face and push her into a wall.

The child said his mother then fled to a neighbor's house, prompting Allen to send the boy to retrieve her. Upon finding her, the mother told the boy to lie to Allen about her location.

The boy says his father became irate upon his return and again punched him in his abdomen. He then allegedly grabbed the boy by the back of the neck, brought him outside and forced him to yell for his mother. When she did not respond, Martin grabbed a pistol from the backyard and fired two shots in the air in front of his children.

The woman and her children were able to leave the home after Martin reportedly began yelling for them to go, telling them that he hated all of them.

The mother took the children to a relative's home and brought the beaten 9-year-old to the hospital where authorities later contacted them. At the hospital, deputies verified the victims' injuries.

The deputies then made contact with Martin's sister, 36-year-old Tamara Pruitt, after she was allegedly sent to the hospital by Martin to check on the condition of the two victims Friday. At that time deputies gave Pruitt contact information to pass on to Martin.

After they didn't hear from Martin, deputies went to Pruitt's home, a motel on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Saturday. There, she repeatedly denied knowing Martin's whereabouts despite being warned that she would could face charges if she lied about it.

Pruitt eventually admitted that Martin was staying in another room in the motel, which she had paid for.

Martin was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, cruelty to a juvenile, and illegal use of a weapon.

Pruitt was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.