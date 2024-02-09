Broome, police chief discuss recent shootings; Baton Rouge crime is not out of control, they say

Residents along Shelly Street, 72nd Avenue and 75th Street all witnessed tragedy to gun violence within a 10-hour span Thursday.

Tyre Everson and Tedrick Owens were killed in separate shootings, and three others were injured. The rapid gun violence infuriated Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome, and as she has done after other periods of violence during her seven-tenure, she called a news conference with the hope of easing people's minds.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse said the shootings involved "groups" retaliating against one another. He and Broome said they believed crime in the community is being addressed.

"The violence is definitely not out of control. We have seen a decrease in our violent crimes," Morse said.

Police officials have mentioned beefing up their efforts by using a strategic proactive policing approach instead of relying on a street crime units the agency had in the past.

Morse and Broome also urged residents to speak up when they see something suspicious.