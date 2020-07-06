Broadway actor dies at 41 due to coronavirus complications

Nick Cordero (pictured with his wife, Amanda Kloots) passed away after battling COVID-19 for 95 days.

A 41-year-old Broadway star has succumbed to complications associated with COVID-19.

According to CNN, Nick Cordero passed away after battling the illness for 95 days.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, informed the public via her Instagram account on Sunday night, stating: "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Kloots has been regularly updating her social media accounts with news of her husband's ups and downs as he fought the virus.

Born in Canada, Cordero grew up in Hamilton, Ontario, and eventually made his way to the Big Apple.

In 2014 he was nominated for a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award his role in "Bullets Over Broadway," a role that earned him a Theatre World Award and Outer Critics Circle Award.

He met Kloots, a fitness trainer and former Broadway dancer, when they were both performing in "Bullets over Broadway" and they married in 2017.

According to Kloots, Cordero was initially hospitalized in March at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

She shared on social media that Cordero spent some time on a ventilator, suffered multiple Covid-19 complications and in April had to have his leg amputated.

He spent weeks unconscious, even as doctors brought him out of sedation, and the hashtag campaign #WakeUpNick sprung up on social media to support Cordero as he recovered.

In May, Kloots posted that her husband was awake and while very weak, was making progress.

"Even closing his eyes, takes it out of him," she said. "They're waiting for him to regain strength, of course, time and recovery will help with that and then eventually PT will help him get stronger."

Earlier in the month she had said her husband had a low blood count.

Actor, Zack Braff, a close friend of Cordero's who starred alongside him in Bullets Over Broadway took to Twitter to mourn Cordero's passing, saying, "Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don't believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm. I am so grateful for the time we had. 'We'll catch up some other time.'"

Braff also shared his final text with Cordero, a request that the Scrubs star take care of his family.

"The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis," Braff wrote. "I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power."

In addition to Kloots, Cordero is survived by their 1-year-old son, Elvis.