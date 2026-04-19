71°
Latest Weather Blog
Broadmoor elementary to be torn down and rebuilt earlier then expected
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - Broadmoor Elementary School will get a face lift a little sooner than expected.
The school is one of four included in a tax plan, set to demolish and rebuild older buildings. Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Lee High School and Park Elementary are the other three on the list. Baton Rouge Magnet and Lee High were supposed to be completed before work on the two elementary schools began.
Feb. 4th of 2016, the East Baton Rouge school board recommended to bump up the work on Broadmoor. They ratified it Thursday night.
Now they are looking for contractors to take on the project. The new school is planned to open in August of 2018.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One tenth away: LSU gymnastics falls just short in NCAA Championship
-
LSU gymnastics finishes in second place in the National Championship
-
LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
-
Supreme Court says Plaquemines Parish lawsuit over erosion must be heard in...
-
LPSO: 4 men, including 2 from out of state, arrested for indecent...
Sports Video
-
One tenth away: LSU gymnastics falls just short in NCAA Championship
-
LSU gymnastics finishes in second place in the National Championship
-
LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...