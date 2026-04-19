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Broadmoor elementary to be torn down and rebuilt earlier then expected

1 decade 1 month 4 weeks ago Thursday, February 18 2016 Feb 18, 2016 February 18, 2016 10:50 PM February 18, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kristen Althouse

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BATON ROUGE - Broadmoor Elementary School will get a face lift a little sooner than expected.

The school is one of four included in a tax plan, set to demolish and rebuild older buildings. Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Lee High School and Park Elementary are the other three on the list. Baton Rouge Magnet and Lee High were supposed to be completed before work on the two elementary schools began.

Feb. 4th of 2016, the East Baton Rouge school board recommended to bump up the work on Broadmoor. They ratified it Thursday night.

Now they are looking for contractors to take on the project. The new school is planned to open in August of 2018.

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