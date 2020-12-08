Broadmoor among neighborhoods planning to add extra security with feed to BRPD

BATON ROUGE - More eyes will soon be on a large neighborhood in Baton Rouge. The Broadmoor Crime District is getting ready to install security cameras and license plate readers at all 18 of the neighborhood entrances. This has been the plan for many years.

"We have been a little bit slow and that has been on purpose. I’d rather be the second mouse at the cheese,” said Gary Littlfield, a commissioner for the Broadmoor Crime District.

Littlefield said they’ve been waiting on the right technology to invest in the security.

“There have been other crime prevention districts whose cameras and license plate readers are now outdated. The technology changes significantly every five years, and it continues to get better and better,” Littlefield said.

At the beginning of December, the Sherwood Forest Crime District was first to go live with their cameras and connected them to the BRPD Real Time Crime Center.

"It will be another investigative tool,” Chief Murphy Paul said when the cameras were first announced. “Not only does it prevent crime, but when a crime does occur we have the tools and technology to solve those crimes a lot faster."

With the technology, officers are able to see every vehicle going in and out of the neighborhood and catch their license plate in case they need to be tracked down. This is what the Broadmoor Crime District was waiting for to jump on board.

"So if an incident does happen, we're able to react to that really quickly and that feed automatically goes to our private patrolmen as opposed to someone making a phone call in,” Littlefield said.

The cameras will start to go up in the beginning of 2021, likely six at a time. The neighborhood already pays for 10 private police patrolmen.

"Certainly crime in East Baton Rouge Parish as a whole of course it's on everyone's radar,” said Littlefield. “The people that live in Broadmoor we have been very blessed. We have one of the lowest per-capita crime instances, whether that’s home invasion, home burglary or theft.”

Littlefield says they want to keep the neighborhood that way, and the camera technology will add to that, ensuring that people feel safe at home.

Each year, members pay $100 to the crime district to pay for the extra patrol and cameras.