Bring on Bama: Get ready for Tigers vs. Tide with a flashback to some of LSU's iconic victories
As LSU prepares to take on No. 4 Alabama on November 8, take a look back at some of the Tigers' biggest wins over the Tide!
LSU and Alabama met in Mobile, Ala., on Sept. 27, 1958, in a game featuring legends such as Alabama head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, LSU Heisman winner Billy Cannon, and the LSU defensive unit known as the Chinese Bandits. The Tigers went on to win 13-3.
In 1982, LSU shocked Alabama with a 16-yard touchdown run from Dalton Hilliard to take the lead and eventually win 20-10.
Six years later, with the Tigers trailing, Tommy Hodson threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tony Moss. At the end of the game, Tiger kicker David Browndyke kicked a 34-yard field goal to win a nailbiter over the Tide, 19-18.
Tune into WBRZ at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday to catch this year's rendition of LSU vs. Alabama.
