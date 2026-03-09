Second earthquake strikes Louisiana in less than a week; likely aftershock from previous 4.9 magnitude quake

COUSHATTA — Another earthquake has struck north Louisiana.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit just north of Coushatta, Louisiana, at 4:41 a.m. on Monday. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 5 km (around 3 miles).

This appears to be an aftershock following last week’s rare magnitude 4.9 earthquake in the same area — the strongest recorded on land in Louisiana in decades.

No damage or injuries have been reported. Residents across parts of north Louisiana may have felt brief shaking.