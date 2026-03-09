69°
8-year-old killed in shootout, EBRSO investigating

2 hours 30 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, March 08 2026 Mar 8, 2026 March 08, 2026 10:33 PM March 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An eight-year-old boy was killed in a shootout along San Juan Drive in Baton Rouge on Sunday. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said gunfire erupted around 6:20 p.m. People in a vehicle were reportedly shooting at others outside, who were returning fire. 

Deputies say the boy was struck by a bullet. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

EBRSO is searching for more information about the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867, 

