Latest Weather Blog
Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh hours before President Biden expected to visit, discuss $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan
PITTSBURGH - A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning just hours before President Joe Biden was expected to visit and discuss his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.
Local news outlets report the incident was confirmed just before 6 a.m. central time along Forbes Ave. just above Frick Park.
Cars and a Port Authority bus fell with the structure, injuring at least three people in the process with no reported fatalities.
Officials say there was also a strong smell of natural gas at the time of the bridge's collapse as it caused a leak, but have since cut gas lines.
Reporters say the bridge has not been inspected since September of 2017.
Mayor Ed Gainey says the infrastructure funding that Biden is set to speak on Friday afternoon is critical and officials are grateful for the President's visit.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
UPDATE 2:— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 28, 2022
Gas line has been cut. Updates on injuries will be provided once PIO is on scene.
Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance. https://t.co/MPLY9oXOcv
UPDATE 3:— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 28, 2022
PIO is on scene. Will advise on when there will be a news conference. https://t.co/l8tQryZwIW pic.twitter.com/OEHkAPJy6N
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge organization does their part to help a country in need
-
'Construction is imminent' in portion of EBR flood reduction project
-
BRPD hosts anti-crime walk in an effort to reduce rising violence
-
Private ditch that provided drainage filled in, neighbor now worried over flooding...
-
LSU women's hoops needs a team effort to win
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops needs a team effort to win
-
Tiger baseball coach Jay Johnson talks season prep
-
Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators...
-
Southern women keep rolling, down Valley 67-58
-
Liberty Basketball emerging as one of the best teams in the state