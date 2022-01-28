Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh hours before President Biden expected to visit, discuss $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan

PITTSBURGH - A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning just hours before President Joe Biden was expected to visit and discuss his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Local news outlets report the incident was confirmed just before 6 a.m. central time along Forbes Ave. just above Frick Park.

Cars and a Port Authority bus fell with the structure, injuring at least three people in the process with no reported fatalities.

Officials say there was also a strong smell of natural gas at the time of the bridge's collapse as it caused a leak, but have since cut gas lines.

Reporters say the bridge has not been inspected since September of 2017.

Mayor Ed Gainey says the infrastructure funding that Biden is set to speak on Friday afternoon is critical and officials are grateful for the President's visit.

