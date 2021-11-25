Bridge closure in Pointe Coupee impeding more than just traffic

JARREAU - Misty Davis is worried about her business.



"A lot of people aren't coming this way now because it's closed," she said.



The Department of Transportation closed the LA 413 bridge in Pointe Coupee Parish after it was damaged by high water this past weekend, cutting traffic flow to Davis' gas station in half.



"They're not stopping here in the morning to get coffee or get gas," explained Davis. "And on the way home they're not stopping here to get their gas, or beer, or cigarettes, or bread or milk."



This was the only bridge in the area that was closed, but some say the age of the bridge makes it a ticking time bomb.



"These bridges were built in the 50s and 60s. This particular bridge was a timber bridge that was pretty old and so parts of it washed away," said Communications Director for DOTD Rodney Mallett.



Davis is worried that if they wait too long to make permanent repairs to the bridge, it will just keep getting closed.



"Are they gonna wait until next year? In the spring? When everybody is starting to come out and go fishing?"



There are plans to replace the bridge. But, for now, all fixes are only temporary.



"We will begin repairing and replacing the parts that washed away with our own crews. We're going to start that as soon as we can, as soon as the water goes down," Mallett said.



DOTD says it could take at least a month for the bridge to be reopened.