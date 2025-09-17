Latest Weather Blog
Brian Kelly reiterates that QB Garrett Nussmeier will play Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Despite LSU having a huge talent advantage over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will still play Saturday with his torso injury.
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly said, "I think he (Nussmeier) needs to play, Garrett wants to play. He's capable of playing" during the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.
Nussmeier is 69-for-106 for 689 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season.
"Saturday, he's good to go. We've limited him a little bit during the week because of some tightness that he's had in his torso. It's an upper body injury that that that you want to be careful with how many reps he's getting from the football. So he's overcoming that, and we, you know, we cut him down substantially. He's, I think he's on the other side of that, but we had to be really careful with him the few weeks, so it eventually may go away or, oh yeah. And I think with the bye week after Ole Miss, we should be in a great place," Kelly said during Monday's press conference.
LSU and Southeastern kick off at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
