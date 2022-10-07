Brian Kelly and family give $1 million for new sports facility

BATON ROUGE -- A new and improved training room and recovery suite at LSU’s Football Operations Facility will happen thanks, in part, to coach Brian Kelly and his family.

The Tiger Athletic Foundation on Friday announced that the coach and his family have given $1 million to the project.

“The contribution from the Kelly Family – the largest by a sitting head coach in university history – will assist with the proposed expansion and enhancement of the existing athletic training space within the football operations building, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors,” TAF said in a news release.

The training room and recovery suite will be open to all 21 varsity athletics programs.

“Investing in the health and well-being of student-athletes is among the most important commitments a coach can make, and my family and I are honored and privileged to contribute to the expansion of our athletic training room and recovery suite,” Kelly said in a news release.

“Nothing is more important than providing the very best care and facilities possible for our student-athletes, and we are thankful to the Kelly Family for helping to make this transformational space a reality,” Matt Borman, president and CEO of TAF, said in a news release.

The new space will include an X-ray suite, sleep lab, upgraded physicians’ offices, infrared sauna, steam room, hyperbaric chamber, hydrotherapy and cryotherapy spaces, and more.