BRG begins Phase 1B of vaccinations; Former LSU baseball coach, AD among first

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General began vaccinating the first group of its roughly 80,000 eligible patients Friday.

Registered patients in the BRG system who meet the criteria for "Phase 1B, Tier 1" is eligible to sign up to receive the vaccine at its Mid City and Bluebonnet campuses.

In that first group to receive the vaccination Friday was former LSU baseball coach and athletic director Skip Bertman.

Bertman and his wife Sandy said the process was simple and encourage others to take advantage at any age.

"It's easy, it's safe, and I can't imagine anybody not getting the shot," Bertman said.

You can sign up for the vaccine by clicking here.