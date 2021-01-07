Baton Rouge General taking sign-ups for Pfizer vaccine

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General says it will have a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines available for its patients starting this week.

A hospital spokesperson says staff will start vaccinating the first group of its roughly 80,000 eligible patients. Anyone who is a registered patient in the BRG system and meets the criteria for "Phase 1B, Tier 1" is eligible to sign up to receive the vaccine at its Mid City and Bluebonnet campuses.

Anyone looking to get the vaccine must fall into one of the following groups:

-70 years old and above

-Ambulatory/outpatient/urgent care healthcare personnel

-People being treated for end stage renal disease (patients on dialysis)

-Schools of allied health students/residents/staff

-Home agency patients and personnel

-Dental providers and staff

BRG says weekly allocations of the vaccine will vary, but it expects to receive hundreds of doses each week.

You can sign up for the vaccine by clicking here.