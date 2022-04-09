68°
BRFD: Unattended frying pan started fire that destroyed home

1 hour 30 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, April 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: @Phatgalshaee

BATON ROUGE - A home along Hollywood Street was burned to the ground shortly before noon Saturday when an occupant was frying food and left the burner unattended. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the person was cooking in the garage of the home. The other residents realized the garage was on fire and ran out of the home. 

Firefighters said the fire moved from the garage to the living room and investigators said the building was a total loss. 

