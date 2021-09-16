BRFD sends crew to Grand Isle to help with Ida recovery efforts

The Baton Rouge Fire Department has sent its Incident Management Team to Grand Isle to assist in the city's ongoing recovery efforts.

The group is working with Jefferson Parish council members to help residents as they work through the aftermath of the storm. Some of their responsibilities include the creation of maps for where to find generators, fuel, and water; establish and coordinate supply routes for incoming fuel and water trucks; and inventory and management of commodities such as tarps and ice.

The IMT deployed to Baton Rouge with the Urban Search and Rescue Team in 2020 after Hurricane Delta.

They plan to stay in Grand Isle for as long as they are needed.